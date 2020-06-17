All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:10 PM

161 West Kinzie St.

161 West Kinzie Street · (312) 508-1255
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

161 West Kinzie Street, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Equal housing opportunity. Rates and availability change daily, contact agent for details. Carlson Realty Group Relocating and feeling overwhelmed? CRG has specialized in helping new hires, students, and couples rent sight-unseen for over 5 years. Whether you're seeking listings for a specific area or prefer help choosing a neighborhood: we give unbiased suggestions and will send listings with exact photos, addresses, and pricing. After narrowing down your top choices, we'll take walkthrough videos, assist with the application process and follow up after to make sure you like living in your new home. Testimonials available on our website!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 West Kinzie St. have any available units?
161 West Kinzie St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 161 West Kinzie St. have?
Some of 161 West Kinzie St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 West Kinzie St. currently offering any rent specials?
161 West Kinzie St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 West Kinzie St. pet-friendly?
No, 161 West Kinzie St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 161 West Kinzie St. offer parking?
Yes, 161 West Kinzie St. does offer parking.
Does 161 West Kinzie St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 161 West Kinzie St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 West Kinzie St. have a pool?
No, 161 West Kinzie St. does not have a pool.
Does 161 West Kinzie St. have accessible units?
No, 161 West Kinzie St. does not have accessible units.
Does 161 West Kinzie St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 161 West Kinzie St. has units with dishwashers.
