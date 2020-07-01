Rent Calculator
1600 West Granville Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 1
1600 West Granville Ave.
1600 W Granville Ave
No Longer Available
Location
1600 W Granville Ave, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
some paid utils
Large 2 1/2 room studio with beautiful hardwood floors, updated kitchen, walk-in closet, $975, heat included.
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1600 West Granville Ave. have any available units?
1600 West Granville Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1600 West Granville Ave. have?
Some of 1600 West Granville Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1600 West Granville Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1600 West Granville Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 West Granville Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1600 West Granville Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1600 West Granville Ave. offer parking?
No, 1600 West Granville Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1600 West Granville Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 West Granville Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 West Granville Ave. have a pool?
No, 1600 West Granville Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1600 West Granville Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1600 West Granville Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 West Granville Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 West Granville Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
