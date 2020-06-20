159 West Erie

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center doorman elevator gym game room parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage guest suite hot tub key fob access

There is always something fun to do in River North. Known to many as the entertainment capital of Chicago, River North has an endless amount of roof-top/hotel bars, hidden speakeasies, and dance clubs. Hubbard Street is one of Chicago s most talked about locations because of its abundant selection of bars and restaurants that keep you coming back to try the next place on the block. Not only does River North have a plethora of nighttime activities to choose from, it is also home to a well-established center for the arts community booming with new art galleries, production companies, photography studios, and some of Chicago s most famous architecture. One thing is for sure about River North, you will never run out of places to visit. Apartments Include: - Floor to Ceiling Windows - Wood-Plank Flooring Throughout - No Carpeting - Spacious Closets - Keyless Entry - Stainless Steel Appliances - Quartz Countertops - Tile Backsplash - Full Size W/D in Unit - Private Balconies Amenities Include: - Roof Deck and Pool - Fitness Suite - Game Room - Party Room - 24/7 Door Staff - Co-working Space



Terms: One year lease