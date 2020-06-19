1574 North Milwaukee

Amenities
Stunning loft style 2 bedroom !!! Perfect location at Milwaukee/Damen/North Ave Located in Wicker Park, known for its trendy music clubs, delicious restaurants, and quirky shops and cafes, bars, shopping, park and Blue Line stop You're on bustling North Milwaukee Avenue. Unit features: Modern open layout floorplan Hardwood floors Dishwasher Central air and heat Laundry in building Lots of windows to bring natural light High ceilings Cats ok, no dogs Transportation Bus: 70, Division & Damen (0.46 mi) Bus: 50, Damen & Milwaukee/North Ave (Blue Line) (0.01 mi) Bus: 9, Ashland & North Ave (0.49 mi) Bus: 56, Milwaukee & North Ave/Damen (0.05 mi) Subway: Blue Line, Damen-O'Hare (0.02 mi) Bus: 72, North Ave & Milwaukee/Damen (Blue Line) (0.04 mi) Bus: 73, Cortland & Hermitage (0.51 mi) Bus: 132, Clybourn Metra Station (0.61 mi)
Terms: One year lease