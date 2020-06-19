All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1574 North Milwaukee.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1574 North Milwaukee
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:50 PM

1574 North Milwaukee

1574 North Milwaukee Avenue · (312) 600-5102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1574 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Stunning loft style 2 bedroom !!! Perfect location at Milwaukee/Damen/North Ave Located in Wicker Park, known for its trendy music clubs, delicious restaurants, and quirky shops and cafes, bars, shopping, park and Blue Line stop You're on bustling North Milwaukee Avenue. Unit features: Modern open layout floorplan Hardwood floors Dishwasher Central air and heat Laundry in building Lots of windows to bring natural light High ceilings Cats ok, no dogs Transportation Bus: 70, Division & Damen (0.46 mi) Bus: 50, Damen & Milwaukee/North Ave (Blue Line) (0.01 mi) Bus: 9, Ashland & North Ave (0.49 mi) Bus: 56, Milwaukee & North Ave/Damen (0.05 mi) Subway: Blue Line, Damen-O'Hare (0.02 mi) Bus: 72, North Ave & Milwaukee/Damen (Blue Line) (0.04 mi) Bus: 73, Cortland & Hermitage (0.51 mi) Bus: 132, Clybourn Metra Station (0.61 mi)

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1574 North Milwaukee have any available units?
1574 North Milwaukee doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1574 North Milwaukee have?
Some of 1574 North Milwaukee's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1574 North Milwaukee currently offering any rent specials?
1574 North Milwaukee isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1574 North Milwaukee pet-friendly?
Yes, 1574 North Milwaukee is pet friendly.
Does 1574 North Milwaukee offer parking?
No, 1574 North Milwaukee does not offer parking.
Does 1574 North Milwaukee have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1574 North Milwaukee does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1574 North Milwaukee have a pool?
No, 1574 North Milwaukee does not have a pool.
Does 1574 North Milwaukee have accessible units?
No, 1574 North Milwaukee does not have accessible units.
Does 1574 North Milwaukee have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1574 North Milwaukee has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1574 North Milwaukee?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Prairie Shores
2851 S King Dr
Chicago, IL 60616
Woodlawn Terrace
4726 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
2319 N Southport
2319 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
2653 N Wayne
2653 North Wayne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
5355-5361 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
5355 S Cottage Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1039 W Newport
1039 West Newport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
2315 N Southport Ave
2315 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
7800-06 S Morgan
7800 S Morgan St
Chicago, IL 60620

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity