1574 Milwaukee
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:51 PM

1574 Milwaukee

1574 N Milwaukee Ave · (312) 600-5102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1574 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
SEE VIDEO HERE: https://youtu.be/QWWNoqqQgKY Perfect location at Milwaukee/Damen/North Ave Located in Wicker Park, known for its trendy music clubs, delicious restaurants, and quirky shops and cafes, bars, shopping, park and Blue Line stop You're on bustling North Milwaukee Avenue. 3bedrooms, loft-style Hardwood floors, central air Remodeled maple kitchen Dishwasher Laundry in hallway Cats Ok, No dogs Transportation: Bus: 70, Division & Damen (0.46 mi) Bus: 50, Damen & Milwaukee/North Ave (Blue Line) (0.01 mi) Bus: 9, Ashland & North Ave (0.49 mi) Bus: 56, Milwaukee & North Ave/Damen (0.05 mi) Subway: Blue Line, Damen-O'Hare (0.02 mi) Bus: 72, North Ave & Milwaukee/Damen (Blue Line) (0.04 mi) Bus: 73, Cortland & Hermitage (0.51 mi) Bus: 132, Clybourn Metra Station (0.61 mi)

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1574 Milwaukee have any available units?
1574 Milwaukee doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1574 Milwaukee have?
Some of 1574 Milwaukee's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1574 Milwaukee currently offering any rent specials?
1574 Milwaukee is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1574 Milwaukee pet-friendly?
Yes, 1574 Milwaukee is pet friendly.
Does 1574 Milwaukee offer parking?
No, 1574 Milwaukee does not offer parking.
Does 1574 Milwaukee have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1574 Milwaukee does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1574 Milwaukee have a pool?
No, 1574 Milwaukee does not have a pool.
Does 1574 Milwaukee have accessible units?
No, 1574 Milwaukee does not have accessible units.
Does 1574 Milwaukee have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1574 Milwaukee has units with dishwashers.
