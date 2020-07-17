1574 Milwaukee

Amenities
SEE VIDEO HERE: https://youtu.be/QWWNoqqQgKY Perfect location at Milwaukee/Damen/North Ave Located in Wicker Park, known for its trendy music clubs, delicious restaurants, and quirky shops and cafes, bars, shopping, park and Blue Line stop You're on bustling North Milwaukee Avenue. 3bedrooms, loft-style Hardwood floors, central air Remodeled maple kitchen Dishwasher Laundry in hallway Cats Ok, No dogs Transportation: Bus: 70, Division & Damen (0.46 mi) Bus: 50, Damen & Milwaukee/North Ave (Blue Line) (0.01 mi) Bus: 9, Ashland & North Ave (0.49 mi) Bus: 56, Milwaukee & North Ave/Damen (0.05 mi) Subway: Blue Line, Damen-O'Hare (0.02 mi) Bus: 72, North Ave & Milwaukee/Damen (Blue Line) (0.04 mi) Bus: 73, Cortland & Hermitage (0.51 mi) Bus: 132, Clybourn Metra Station (0.61 mi)
Terms: One year lease