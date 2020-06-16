All apartments in Chicago
1560 North Sandburg Terrace

Location

1560 North Sandburg Terrace, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Beautiful and Recently Updated High-floor Condo in Old Town - Great Location!
Newly renovated studio on the 42nd floor offers an amazing view of the city! This unit has a bright and spacious open layout, offering stunning views through large picture windows. New carpet and updated kitchen that features brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and flooring! Large walk-in closet great for storage. Access to pool and fitness center on-site available for additional fee. Garage parking also available for additional fee. Includes an additional storage space in basement. Short walk to the Lake. Close to Sedgwick Brown line, Clark/Division Red line and bus routes. Restaurants, shopping, and nightlife all within walking distance. Cable/internet and heat ALL included!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1560 North Sandburg Terrace have any available units?
1560 North Sandburg Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1560 North Sandburg Terrace have?
Some of 1560 North Sandburg Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1560 North Sandburg Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1560 North Sandburg Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1560 North Sandburg Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1560 North Sandburg Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1560 North Sandburg Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1560 North Sandburg Terrace does offer parking.
Does 1560 North Sandburg Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1560 North Sandburg Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1560 North Sandburg Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 1560 North Sandburg Terrace has a pool.
Does 1560 North Sandburg Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1560 North Sandburg Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1560 North Sandburg Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1560 North Sandburg Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
