1560 North Sandburg Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage internet access

Beautiful and Recently Updated High-floor Condo in Old Town - Great Location!

Newly renovated studio on the 42nd floor offers an amazing view of the city! This unit has a bright and spacious open layout, offering stunning views through large picture windows. New carpet and updated kitchen that features brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and flooring! Large walk-in closet great for storage. Access to pool and fitness center on-site available for additional fee. Garage parking also available for additional fee. Includes an additional storage space in basement. Short walk to the Lake. Close to Sedgwick Brown line, Clark/Division Red line and bus routes. Restaurants, shopping, and nightlife all within walking distance. Cable/internet and heat ALL included!

Contact us to schedule a showing.