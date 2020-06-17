All apartments in Chicago
Last updated January 14 2020 at 2:20 AM

1546 N ORLEANS

1546 North Orleans Street · (312) 622-2383
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1546 North Orleans Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
Adorable 1 bed 1 bath condo avail for rent 1/1 - ss appliances, hardwood floors, pet friendly!
Rarely available, east-facing 1 bed/1 bath condo in prime Old Town. Hardwood floors throughout main living, open kitchen w/ granite counters, LG French Door Refrigerator, dining nook, gas fireplace, Grohe Aqua tower w/ multiple body sprays in bathroom, built-ins w/ large private balcony. Upgraded LG front loading in-unit washer/dryer. Boutique style -elevator & pet friendly building. Garage parking available for additional! Near Brown Line & steps from all Old Town has to offer. Available 1/1/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1546 N ORLEANS have any available units?
1546 N ORLEANS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1546 N ORLEANS have?
Some of 1546 N ORLEANS's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1546 N ORLEANS currently offering any rent specials?
1546 N ORLEANS isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1546 N ORLEANS pet-friendly?
Yes, 1546 N ORLEANS is pet friendly.
Does 1546 N ORLEANS offer parking?
Yes, 1546 N ORLEANS does offer parking.
Does 1546 N ORLEANS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1546 N ORLEANS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1546 N ORLEANS have a pool?
No, 1546 N ORLEANS does not have a pool.
Does 1546 N ORLEANS have accessible units?
No, 1546 N ORLEANS does not have accessible units.
Does 1546 N ORLEANS have units with dishwashers?
No, 1546 N ORLEANS does not have units with dishwashers.
