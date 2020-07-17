1545 W Addison St

Amenities
- Spacious 3BR with contemporary finishes
- Attractive Lakeview neighborhood
- Near proximity to public transportation access
- Just blocks to Southport Corridor
- Stainless steel appliances
- Central air/heat (plus, ceiling fans)
- Large master bedroom and closet, nice bay window area
- Full bathroom with shower, tub, and pocket door for privacy
- Wood floors throughout
- Walk in Closets
- Large kitchen area
- Backyard area with private deck space
- Nest smart thermostat
- Dimensions:
- Bedroom 1 - 14 X 18 (huge)
- Bedroom 2 - 9.5 X 9.5
- Bedroom 3 - 9 X 11
- Main Room - 12 X 19