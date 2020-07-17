All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 28 2020 at 7:03 AM

1545 W Addison St

1545 West Addison Street · (773) 510-2326
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1545 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
- Spacious 3BR with contemporary finishes
- Attractive Lakeview neighborhood
- Near proximity to public transportation access
- Just blocks to Southport Corridor
- Stainless steel appliances
- Central air/heat (plus, ceiling fans)
- Large master bedroom and closet, nice bay window area
- Full bathroom with shower, tub, and pocket door for privacy
- Wood floors throughout
- Walk in Closets
- Large kitchen area
- Backyard area with private deck space
- Nest smart thermostat
- Dimensions:
- Bedroom 1 - 14 X 18 (huge)
- Bedroom 2 - 9.5 X 9.5
- Bedroom 3 - 9 X 11
- Main Room - 12 X 19

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1545 W Addison St have any available units?
1545 W Addison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1545 W Addison St have?
Some of 1545 W Addison St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1545 W Addison St currently offering any rent specials?
1545 W Addison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 W Addison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1545 W Addison St is pet friendly.
Does 1545 W Addison St offer parking?
No, 1545 W Addison St does not offer parking.
Does 1545 W Addison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1545 W Addison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 W Addison St have a pool?
No, 1545 W Addison St does not have a pool.
Does 1545 W Addison St have accessible units?
No, 1545 W Addison St does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 W Addison St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1545 W Addison St has units with dishwashers.
