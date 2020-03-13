All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1545 South State St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1545 South State St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

1545 South State St.

1545 South State Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near South Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1545 South State Street, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1545 South State St. have any available units?
1545 South State St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 1545 South State St. currently offering any rent specials?
1545 South State St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 South State St. pet-friendly?
No, 1545 South State St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1545 South State St. offer parking?
No, 1545 South State St. does not offer parking.
Does 1545 South State St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1545 South State St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 South State St. have a pool?
No, 1545 South State St. does not have a pool.
Does 1545 South State St. have accessible units?
No, 1545 South State St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 South State St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1545 South State St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1545 South State St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1545 South State St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4836 N. Paulina Apt.
4836 North Paulina Street
Chicago, IL 60640
5439 S.woodlawn Ave
5439 South Woodlawn Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
5415 S. Woodlawn Avenue
5415 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Gold Coast City Club Apartments
860 N Dewitt Pl
Chicago, IL 60611
Addison and Clark
1025 W Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
1600-14 W Belle Plaine
1600 West Belle Plaine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
Gateway West Loop
11 S Green St
Chicago, IL 60607
3912 North Pine Grove Ave. Apt.
3912 North Pine Grove Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College