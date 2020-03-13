Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1545 South State St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1545 South State St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1545 South State St.
1545 South State Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near South Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1545 South State Street, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1545 South State St. have any available units?
1545 South State St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
Is 1545 South State St. currently offering any rent specials?
1545 South State St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 South State St. pet-friendly?
No, 1545 South State St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chicago
.
Does 1545 South State St. offer parking?
No, 1545 South State St. does not offer parking.
Does 1545 South State St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1545 South State St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 South State St. have a pool?
No, 1545 South State St. does not have a pool.
Does 1545 South State St. have accessible units?
No, 1545 South State St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 South State St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1545 South State St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1545 South State St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1545 South State St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
4836 N. Paulina Apt.
4836 North Paulina Street
Chicago, IL 60640
5439 S.woodlawn Ave
5439 South Woodlawn Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
5415 S. Woodlawn Avenue
5415 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Gold Coast City Club Apartments
860 N Dewitt Pl
Chicago, IL 60611
Addison and Clark
1025 W Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
1600-14 W Belle Plaine
1600 West Belle Plaine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
Gateway West Loop
11 S Green St
Chicago, IL 60607
3912 North Pine Grove Ave. Apt.
3912 North Pine Grove Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
Similar Pages
Chicago 1 Bedrooms
Chicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Chicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Evanston, IL
Arlington Heights, IL
Schaumburg, IL
Wheaton, IL
Lombard, IL
Mount Prospect, IL
Oak Park, IL
Joliet, IL
Des Plaines, IL
Palatine, IL
Bolingbrook, IL
Downers Grove, IL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lakeview
Near North Side
Lincoln Park
Hyde Park
Austin
Near West Side
Uptown
Lincoln Square
Apartments Near Colleges
City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State University
Roosevelt University
University of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College