Chicago, IL
1545 North Western Avenue
Last updated June 23 2020 at 8:42 AM

1545 North Western Avenue

1545 North Western Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1975726
Location

1545 North Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful and Spacious 2 BR/1 Large Loft-Style Condo in Wicker Park.
Beautiful 2Br/1Ba Loft-style Condo in Wicker Park. Freshly updated with unique built-in display shelving into living space. Beautiful vintage original pine floors. Nicely renovated apartment with loads of character. Spacious Bedrooms with galvanized and restored original industrial windows. Stainless Steel Appliances combined with Stunning Cherry cabinets. Free Washer/Dryer on same floor, shared with one other unit. Well insulated and quiet, and near everything, including restaurants, nightlife, Blue Line, and the 606 Trail. Non-smoking Building, and tenant pays gas and electric. Pets okay with deposit. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.
Andrew Wright
Fulton Grace Realty
312-702-9578
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1545 North Western Avenue have any available units?
1545 North Western Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1545 North Western Avenue have?
Some of 1545 North Western Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1545 North Western Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1545 North Western Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 North Western Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1545 North Western Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1545 North Western Avenue offer parking?
No, 1545 North Western Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1545 North Western Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1545 North Western Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 North Western Avenue have a pool?
No, 1545 North Western Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1545 North Western Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1545 North Western Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 North Western Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1545 North Western Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
