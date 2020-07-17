All apartments in Chicago
1542 S Ridgeway Ave 1R
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1542 S Ridgeway Ave 1R

1542 South Ridgeway Avenue · (773) 931-0559
Location

1542 South Ridgeway Avenue, Chicago, IL 60623
North Lawndale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1R · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

RIDGEWAY - Property Id: 243853

Beautiful, 2-bd, 1-ba apartment in North Lawndale. This unit, located on the 2nd floor, is freshly updated and ready for move in. Fresh paint, new hardwood flooring and plenty of closet space! Spacious open concept living room can double as a dining room. Control your own heat (its electric), hot water and electricity within the unit. Gated, secure and well maintained building with 24 hour camera surveillance system. Long term tenants and property manager who keeps up with maintenance. Street Parking available. Walking distance from the 16th/18th street bus. Grocery stores within one mile. All are welcome!

$1000 a month
Cats ok/No dogs
1 year lease
Income must be 2.5 - 3 times rent
No Evictions
1 month Security/1st months rent

If interested please call Mara with Bbb Properties at 773.931.0559
Monday-Friday 8am-6pm Read Less
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1542-s-ridgeway-ave-chicago-il-unit-1r/243853
Property Id 243853

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5940143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1542 S Ridgeway Ave 1R have any available units?
1542 S Ridgeway Ave 1R has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1542 S Ridgeway Ave 1R have?
Some of 1542 S Ridgeway Ave 1R's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1542 S Ridgeway Ave 1R currently offering any rent specials?
1542 S Ridgeway Ave 1R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1542 S Ridgeway Ave 1R pet-friendly?
Yes, 1542 S Ridgeway Ave 1R is pet friendly.
Does 1542 S Ridgeway Ave 1R offer parking?
No, 1542 S Ridgeway Ave 1R does not offer parking.
Does 1542 S Ridgeway Ave 1R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1542 S Ridgeway Ave 1R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1542 S Ridgeway Ave 1R have a pool?
No, 1542 S Ridgeway Ave 1R does not have a pool.
Does 1542 S Ridgeway Ave 1R have accessible units?
No, 1542 S Ridgeway Ave 1R does not have accessible units.
Does 1542 S Ridgeway Ave 1R have units with dishwashers?
No, 1542 S Ridgeway Ave 1R does not have units with dishwashers.
