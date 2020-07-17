1542 S Ridgeway Ave 1R

Amenities
RIDGEWAY - Property Id: 243853
Beautiful, 2-bd, 1-ba apartment in North Lawndale. This unit, located on the 2nd floor, is freshly updated and ready for move in. Fresh paint, new hardwood flooring and plenty of closet space! Spacious open concept living room can double as a dining room. Control your own heat (its electric), hot water and electricity within the unit. Gated, secure and well maintained building with 24 hour camera surveillance system. Long term tenants and property manager who keeps up with maintenance. Street Parking available. Walking distance from the 16th/18th street bus. Grocery stores within one mile. All are welcome!
$1000 a month
Cats ok/No dogs
1 year lease
Income must be 2.5 - 3 times rent
No Evictions
1 month Security/1st months rent
If interested please call Mara with Bbb Properties at 773.931.0559
Monday-Friday 8am-6pm Read Less
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1542-s-ridgeway-ave-chicago-il-unit-1r/243853
Property Id 243853
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5940143)