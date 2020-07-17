1542 S Ridgeway Ave 1R

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

RIDGEWAY - Property Id: 243853



Beautiful, 2-bd, 1-ba apartment in North Lawndale. This unit, located on the 2nd floor, is freshly updated and ready for move in. Fresh paint, new hardwood flooring and plenty of closet space! Spacious open concept living room can double as a dining room. Control your own heat (its electric), hot water and electricity within the unit. Gated, secure and well maintained building with 24 hour camera surveillance system. Long term tenants and property manager who keeps up with maintenance. Street Parking available. Walking distance from the 16th/18th street bus. Grocery stores within one mile. All are welcome!



$1000 a month

Cats ok/No dogs

1 year lease

Income must be 2.5 - 3 times rent

No Evictions

1 month Security/1st months rent



If interested please call Mara with Bbb Properties at 773.931.0559

Monday-Friday 8am-6pm Read Less

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1542-s-ridgeway-ave-chicago-il-unit-1r/243853

Property Id 243853



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5940143)