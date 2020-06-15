All apartments in Chicago
1540 N Kedzie Ave 2L

1540 North Kedzie Avenue · (708) 305-4572
Location

1540 North Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60651
Humboldt Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2L · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Humboldt 2 Bed on the Park! HWF|DW|CTA|No Dep! - Property Id: 293483

Great two bedroom available!

This unit features great living and bedroom space, ample closets and lots of windows for natural light.

The building features laundry on site, as well as easy street parking, and walking distance to public transportation.

$550 move-in fee, no security deposit.

Please text Kyle @ 708.305.4572 to set an appointment. Income/Credit requirement or qualified cosigner.

Dogs & cats welcome - one time $300 pet fee

Our buildings feature on-site laundry, secure entryways and well-maintained landscaping.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293483
Property Id 293483

(RLNE5833542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1540 N Kedzie Ave 2L have any available units?
1540 N Kedzie Ave 2L has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1540 N Kedzie Ave 2L have?
Some of 1540 N Kedzie Ave 2L's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1540 N Kedzie Ave 2L currently offering any rent specials?
1540 N Kedzie Ave 2L isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1540 N Kedzie Ave 2L pet-friendly?
Yes, 1540 N Kedzie Ave 2L is pet friendly.
Does 1540 N Kedzie Ave 2L offer parking?
No, 1540 N Kedzie Ave 2L does not offer parking.
Does 1540 N Kedzie Ave 2L have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1540 N Kedzie Ave 2L does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1540 N Kedzie Ave 2L have a pool?
No, 1540 N Kedzie Ave 2L does not have a pool.
Does 1540 N Kedzie Ave 2L have accessible units?
No, 1540 N Kedzie Ave 2L does not have accessible units.
Does 1540 N Kedzie Ave 2L have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1540 N Kedzie Ave 2L has units with dishwashers.
