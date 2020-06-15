1540 N Kedzie Ave 2L

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Humboldt 2 Bed on the Park! HWF|DW|CTA|No Dep! - Property Id: 293483



Great two bedroom available!



This unit features great living and bedroom space, ample closets and lots of windows for natural light.



The building features laundry on site, as well as easy street parking, and walking distance to public transportation.



$550 move-in fee, no security deposit.



Please text Kyle @ 708.305.4572 to set an appointment. Income/Credit requirement or qualified cosigner.



Dogs & cats welcome - one time $300 pet fee



Our buildings feature on-site laundry, secure entryways and well-maintained landscaping.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293483

