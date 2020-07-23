1533 N Milwaukee Ave 4F

Amenities
Unit 4F Available 08/01/20 1533 NORTH MILWAUKEE AVENUE, #4F - Property Id: 322845
Unbeatable 3 bed, 1 bath unit available 8/1 in Chicago's hot Wicker Park neighborhood. This unit is close to it all and is a short walk to coffee shops, parks, nightlife, restaurants and public transportation! Hardwood floors and sunlight are the first features you see when entering this charming apartment. W/D in unit, dishwasher, central AC and heat system. Small dog permitted. Parking available for an additional $125 per month. Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.
Amenities:
Laundry, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
