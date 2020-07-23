All apartments in Chicago
1533 N Milwaukee Ave 4F

1533 North Milwaukee Avenue · (872) 704-0744
Location

1533 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 4F · Avail. Aug 1

$2,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 856 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
Unit 4F Available 08/01/20 1533 NORTH MILWAUKEE AVENUE, #4F - Property Id: 322845

Unbeatable 3 bed, 1 bath unit available 8/1 in Chicago's hot Wicker Park neighborhood. This unit is close to it all and is a short walk to coffee shops, parks, nightlife, restaurants and public transportation! Hardwood floors and sunlight are the first features you see when entering this charming apartment. W/D in unit, dishwasher, central AC and heat system. Small dog permitted. Parking available for an additional $125 per month. Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.

Amenities:
Laundry, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1533-n-milwaukee-ave-chicago-il-unit-4f/322845
Property Id 322845

(RLNE5970095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1533 N Milwaukee Ave 4F have any available units?
1533 N Milwaukee Ave 4F has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1533 N Milwaukee Ave 4F have?
Some of 1533 N Milwaukee Ave 4F's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1533 N Milwaukee Ave 4F currently offering any rent specials?
1533 N Milwaukee Ave 4F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1533 N Milwaukee Ave 4F pet-friendly?
Yes, 1533 N Milwaukee Ave 4F is pet friendly.
Does 1533 N Milwaukee Ave 4F offer parking?
Yes, 1533 N Milwaukee Ave 4F offers parking.
Does 1533 N Milwaukee Ave 4F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1533 N Milwaukee Ave 4F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1533 N Milwaukee Ave 4F have a pool?
No, 1533 N Milwaukee Ave 4F does not have a pool.
Does 1533 N Milwaukee Ave 4F have accessible units?
No, 1533 N Milwaukee Ave 4F does not have accessible units.
Does 1533 N Milwaukee Ave 4F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1533 N Milwaukee Ave 4F has units with dishwashers.
