1533 N Kedzie Ave

Amenities
Sunny! Steps to Transit. Pet Friendly & Laundry. - Property Id: 282688
Take a look at this great 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom available in Humboldt Park. Features include great living and bedroom space, ample closets, and lots of windows for natural light. The building laundry on site and easy street parking. Just steps to multiple bus lines. Cats and dogs under 60 pounds are welcome. Photos are of similar units.
Miguel Tineo
Leasig Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282688
Property Id 282688
(RLNE5789573)