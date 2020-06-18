All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1533 N Kedzie Ave

1533 North Kedvale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1533 North Kedvale Avenue, Chicago, IL 60651
Humboldt Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Sunny! Steps to Transit. Pet Friendly & Laundry. - Property Id: 282688

Take a look at this great 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom available in Humboldt Park. Features include great living and bedroom space, ample closets, and lots of windows for natural light. The building laundry on site and easy street parking. Just steps to multiple bus lines. Cats and dogs under 60 pounds are welcome. Photos are of similar units.

Miguel Tineo
Leasig Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282688
Property Id 282688

(RLNE5789573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1533 N Kedzie Ave have any available units?
1533 N Kedzie Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 1533 N Kedzie Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1533 N Kedzie Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1533 N Kedzie Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1533 N Kedzie Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1533 N Kedzie Ave offer parking?
No, 1533 N Kedzie Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1533 N Kedzie Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1533 N Kedzie Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1533 N Kedzie Ave have a pool?
No, 1533 N Kedzie Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1533 N Kedzie Ave have accessible units?
No, 1533 N Kedzie Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1533 N Kedzie Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1533 N Kedzie Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1533 N Kedzie Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1533 N Kedzie Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
