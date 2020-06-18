1533 N Kedzie Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Sunny! Steps to Transit. Pet Friendly & Laundry. - Property Id: 282688



Take a look at this great 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom available in Humboldt Park. Features include great living and bedroom space, ample closets, and lots of windows for natural light. The building laundry on site and easy street parking. Just steps to multiple bus lines. Cats and dogs under 60 pounds are welcome. Photos are of similar units.



Miguel Tineo

Leasig Agent

312-687-3503

miguel@liveherehomes.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282688

Property Id 282688



