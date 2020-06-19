Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1527 W 83rd St - Unit 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1527 W 83rd St - Unit 1
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1527 W 83rd St - Unit 1
1527 W 83rd St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1527 W 83rd St, Chicago, IL 60620
Ashburn
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
One bedroom, one bath. Updated vintage, near mass transportation, shopping, and park. Laundry on premises. Hardwood floors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1527 W 83rd St - Unit 1 have any available units?
1527 W 83rd St - Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1527 W 83rd St - Unit 1 have?
Some of 1527 W 83rd St - Unit 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1527 W 83rd St - Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1527 W 83rd St - Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1527 W 83rd St - Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1527 W 83rd St - Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chicago
.
Does 1527 W 83rd St - Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 1527 W 83rd St - Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1527 W 83rd St - Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1527 W 83rd St - Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1527 W 83rd St - Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1527 W 83rd St - Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1527 W 83rd St - Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1527 W 83rd St - Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1527 W 83rd St - Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1527 W 83rd St - Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
1215 E.hyde Park Blvd
1215 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
Reside on Barry
533 W Barry Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
1801 N Dayton
1801 North Dayton Street
Chicago, IL 60614
3112-14 N Racine
3112 North Racine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
2828 N Pine Grove
2828 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
4455 S. Greenwood Avenue
4455 S Greenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60653
6715 S Dorchester
6715 S Dorchester Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
Arrive Lex
2138 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60616
Similar Pages
Chicago 1 Bedrooms
Chicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Chicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Evanston, IL
Arlington Heights, IL
Schaumburg, IL
Wheaton, IL
Lombard, IL
Mount Prospect, IL
Oak Park, IL
Joliet, IL
Des Plaines, IL
Palatine, IL
Bolingbrook, IL
Downers Grove, IL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lakeview
Near North Side
Lincoln Park
Hyde Park
Austin
Near West Side
Uptown
Lincoln Square
Apartments Near Colleges
City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State University
Roosevelt University
University of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College