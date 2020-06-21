All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
1526 N Halsted St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1526 N Halsted St

1526 North Halsted Street · (312) 687-3503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1526 North Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60642
Near North Side

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3400 · Avail. now

$3,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Must see 3 bedroom, two bath apt in Lincoln Park - Property Id: 290097

Duplexed Lincoln Park Three Bedroom Two Bath - This top floor duplexed Lincoln Park three bedroom features newly refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, carpeted bedrooms, large combination living/dining room, dishwasher kitchen, fireplace, in-unit laundry, private entrance, fireplace, shared roof deck, gas-forced air heat, and central air conditioning. Garage parking based on availability

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290097
Property Id 290097

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5819453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1526 N Halsted St have any available units?
1526 N Halsted St has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1526 N Halsted St have?
Some of 1526 N Halsted St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1526 N Halsted St currently offering any rent specials?
1526 N Halsted St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1526 N Halsted St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1526 N Halsted St is pet friendly.
Does 1526 N Halsted St offer parking?
Yes, 1526 N Halsted St does offer parking.
Does 1526 N Halsted St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1526 N Halsted St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1526 N Halsted St have a pool?
No, 1526 N Halsted St does not have a pool.
Does 1526 N Halsted St have accessible units?
No, 1526 N Halsted St does not have accessible units.
Does 1526 N Halsted St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1526 N Halsted St has units with dishwashers.
