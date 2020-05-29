All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:28 AM

1516 N Sandburg Ter Unit 1505

1516 North Sandburg Terrace · (888) 910-8030
Location

1516 North Sandburg Terrace, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bike storage
tennis court
Lovely jr. one bed-one bath (unit 1505); open kitchen, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, separate breakfast area, huge walk-in closet, wall to wall new windows with Hunter Douglas blinds. Breathtaking view of lake Michigan and city from Penthouse roof sun deck. Available July 1; $1700/mo.
Additional info: In house shared Laundry room, bicycle room, fitness center. Access to Sandburg Village HOA - Swimming Pools, Tennis Courts, Hospitality rooms, play/lot tot for a minimal annual fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 N Sandburg Ter Unit 1505 have any available units?
1516 N Sandburg Ter Unit 1505 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1516 N Sandburg Ter Unit 1505 have?
Some of 1516 N Sandburg Ter Unit 1505's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 N Sandburg Ter Unit 1505 currently offering any rent specials?
1516 N Sandburg Ter Unit 1505 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 N Sandburg Ter Unit 1505 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1516 N Sandburg Ter Unit 1505 is pet friendly.
Does 1516 N Sandburg Ter Unit 1505 offer parking?
No, 1516 N Sandburg Ter Unit 1505 does not offer parking.
Does 1516 N Sandburg Ter Unit 1505 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1516 N Sandburg Ter Unit 1505 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 N Sandburg Ter Unit 1505 have a pool?
Yes, 1516 N Sandburg Ter Unit 1505 has a pool.
Does 1516 N Sandburg Ter Unit 1505 have accessible units?
No, 1516 N Sandburg Ter Unit 1505 does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 N Sandburg Ter Unit 1505 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1516 N Sandburg Ter Unit 1505 has units with dishwashers.
