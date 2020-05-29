1516 N Sandburg Ter Unit 1505

Amenities
Lovely jr. one bed-one bath (unit 1505); open kitchen, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, separate breakfast area, huge walk-in closet, wall to wall new windows with Hunter Douglas blinds. Breathtaking view of lake Michigan and city from Penthouse roof sun deck. Available July 1; $1700/mo.
Additional info: In house shared Laundry room, bicycle room, fitness center. Access to Sandburg Village HOA - Swimming Pools, Tennis Courts, Hospitality rooms, play/lot tot for a minimal annual fee.