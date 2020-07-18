All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

1516 N Sandburg Ter

1516 North Sandburg Terrace · (650) 281-0960
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1516 North Sandburg Terrace, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit 1505 · Avail. now

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bike storage
tennis court
Lovely jr. one bed-one bath (unit 1505); open kitchen, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, separate breakfast area, huge walk-in closet, wall to wall new windows with Hunter Douglas blinds. Breathtaking view of lake Michigan and city from Penthouse roof sun deck. Available July 1; $1700/mo.
Additional info: In house shared Laundry room, bicycle room, fitness center. Access to Sandburg Village HOA - Swimming Pools, Tennis Courts, Hospitality rooms, play/lot tot for a minimal annual fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 N Sandburg Ter have any available units?
1516 N Sandburg Ter has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1516 N Sandburg Ter have?
Some of 1516 N Sandburg Ter's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 N Sandburg Ter currently offering any rent specials?
1516 N Sandburg Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 N Sandburg Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 1516 N Sandburg Ter is pet friendly.
Does 1516 N Sandburg Ter offer parking?
No, 1516 N Sandburg Ter does not offer parking.
Does 1516 N Sandburg Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 N Sandburg Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 N Sandburg Ter have a pool?
Yes, 1516 N Sandburg Ter has a pool.
Does 1516 N Sandburg Ter have accessible units?
No, 1516 N Sandburg Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 N Sandburg Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 1516 N Sandburg Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
