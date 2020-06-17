1510 N Elk Grove Ave #G

Amenities
Unit #G Available 07/01/20 Awesome Two bedroom, One bathroom in Wicker Park! - Property Id: 293359
Awesome Two bedroom, One bathroom in Wicker Park!
Located on a quiet tree-lined street. Unit features high ceilings, water and gas included! Kitchen with dishwasher, outdoor patio, on-site laundry. Walking distance to tons of shopping, nightlife, restaurants, and steps to Damen Blue Line "L" stop!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293359
Property Id 293359
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5829898)