Chicago, IL
1510 N Elk Grove Ave #G
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1510 N Elk Grove Ave #G

1510 North Elk Grove Avenue · (443) 856-7274
Location

1510 North Elk Grove Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit #G · Avail. Jul 1

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Unit #G Available 07/01/20 Awesome Two bedroom, One bathroom in Wicker Park! - Property Id: 293359

Awesome Two bedroom, One bathroom in Wicker Park!
Located on a quiet tree-lined street. Unit features high ceilings, water and gas included! Kitchen with dishwasher, outdoor patio, on-site laundry. Walking distance to tons of shopping, nightlife, restaurants, and steps to Damen Blue Line "L" stop!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293359
Property Id 293359

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5829898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 N Elk Grove Ave #G have any available units?
1510 N Elk Grove Ave #G has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 N Elk Grove Ave #G have?
Some of 1510 N Elk Grove Ave #G's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 N Elk Grove Ave #G currently offering any rent specials?
1510 N Elk Grove Ave #G isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 N Elk Grove Ave #G pet-friendly?
No, 1510 N Elk Grove Ave #G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1510 N Elk Grove Ave #G offer parking?
No, 1510 N Elk Grove Ave #G does not offer parking.
Does 1510 N Elk Grove Ave #G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1510 N Elk Grove Ave #G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 N Elk Grove Ave #G have a pool?
No, 1510 N Elk Grove Ave #G does not have a pool.
Does 1510 N Elk Grove Ave #G have accessible units?
No, 1510 N Elk Grove Ave #G does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 N Elk Grove Ave #G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1510 N Elk Grove Ave #G has units with dishwashers.
