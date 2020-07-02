1470 W ERIE

Amenities
:::Now accepting leases for 8/1/2020::: East Village/West Town condo quality gut rehab, offering vintage charm with modern amenities, cool exposed brick interiors with high ceilings, espresso stained Hardwood Floors, kashmir white granite, GE stainless steel appliances with counter depth fridge, imported tile, In-Unit washer and dryer, custom built closets, central air and heat, extra storage, top floor unit with tons of natural light. No deposit. Move-in fee required.To schedule a showing please contact>>> Cesar Torres, Office # (312)804-1237 or email ctorres@elanrealtygroup.com