Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:10 AM

1470 W ERIE

1470 West Erie Street · (312) 804-1237
Location

1470 West Erie Street, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bike storage
:::Now accepting leases for 8/1/2020::: East Village/West Town condo quality gut rehab, offering vintage charm with modern amenities, cool exposed brick interiors with high ceilings, espresso stained Hardwood Floors, kashmir white granite, GE stainless steel appliances with counter depth fridge, imported tile, In-Unit washer and dryer, custom built closets, central air and heat, extra storage, top floor unit with tons of natural light. No deposit. Move-in fee required.To schedule a showing please contact>>> Cesar Torres, Office # (312)804-1237 or email ctorres@elanrealtygroup.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1470 W ERIE have any available units?
1470 W ERIE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1470 W ERIE have?
Some of 1470 W ERIE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1470 W ERIE currently offering any rent specials?
1470 W ERIE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1470 W ERIE pet-friendly?
No, 1470 W ERIE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1470 W ERIE offer parking?
No, 1470 W ERIE does not offer parking.
Does 1470 W ERIE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1470 W ERIE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1470 W ERIE have a pool?
No, 1470 W ERIE does not have a pool.
Does 1470 W ERIE have accessible units?
No, 1470 W ERIE does not have accessible units.
Does 1470 W ERIE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1470 W ERIE has units with dishwashers.
