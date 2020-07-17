All apartments in Chicago
1465 W Cortez St 1N
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1465 W Cortez St 1N

1465 West Cortez Street · (630) 750-6090
Location

1465 West Cortez Street, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1N · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic Deal on This 4 Bed 3 Bath in Wicker! - Property Id: 313306

Very Spacious 4 Bed 3 Bath in The Heart of Wicker Park Includes the Following:

* Hardwood Floors
* High Ceilings
* Lots of Light
* Living Room & Dining Room
* Eat-in Kitchen
* Dishwasher
* Big Bedrooms
* Plenty of Closet Space
* Fireplace
* MASSIVE Rooftop Deck
* Tandem Parking Spot Included
* Pets Negotiable
* Close to EL, Shopping, Restaurants, Nightlife, & More!
Property Id 313306

(RLNE5945252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1465 W Cortez St 1N have any available units?
1465 W Cortez St 1N has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1465 W Cortez St 1N have?
Some of 1465 W Cortez St 1N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1465 W Cortez St 1N currently offering any rent specials?
1465 W Cortez St 1N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1465 W Cortez St 1N pet-friendly?
No, 1465 W Cortez St 1N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1465 W Cortez St 1N offer parking?
Yes, 1465 W Cortez St 1N offers parking.
Does 1465 W Cortez St 1N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1465 W Cortez St 1N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1465 W Cortez St 1N have a pool?
No, 1465 W Cortez St 1N does not have a pool.
Does 1465 W Cortez St 1N have accessible units?
No, 1465 W Cortez St 1N does not have accessible units.
Does 1465 W Cortez St 1N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1465 W Cortez St 1N has units with dishwashers.
