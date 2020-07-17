1464 W Ohio St 2R

Amenities
Cozy 2 Bed/1 Bath apartment located in West town! - Property Id: 245989
Cozy 2bd/1ba condo! Features of the unit include: hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a private balcony (great for grilling!), open kitchen plan, dishwasher, central air and heat. Fully rehabbed condo grade kitchens and baths with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Easy walking distance within plenty of restaurants, bars, parks, and grocery stores. Close to Noble Square, Ukrainian Village, River West, and East Village
