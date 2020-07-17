All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

1464 W Ohio St 2R

1464 West Ohio Street · (847) 704-0106
Location

1464 West Ohio Street, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2R · Avail. now

$4,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Cozy 2 Bed/1 Bath apartment located in West town! - Property Id: 245989

Cozy 2bd/1ba condo! Features of the unit include: hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a private balcony (great for grilling!), open kitchen plan, dishwasher, central air and heat. Fully rehabbed condo grade kitchens and baths with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Easy walking distance within plenty of restaurants, bars, parks, and grocery stores. Close to Noble Square, Ukrainian Village, River West, and East Village
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245989
Property Id 245989

(RLNE5797235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1464 W Ohio St 2R have any available units?
1464 W Ohio St 2R has a unit available for $4,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1464 W Ohio St 2R have?
Some of 1464 W Ohio St 2R's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1464 W Ohio St 2R currently offering any rent specials?
1464 W Ohio St 2R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1464 W Ohio St 2R pet-friendly?
Yes, 1464 W Ohio St 2R is pet friendly.
Does 1464 W Ohio St 2R offer parking?
No, 1464 W Ohio St 2R does not offer parking.
Does 1464 W Ohio St 2R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1464 W Ohio St 2R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1464 W Ohio St 2R have a pool?
No, 1464 W Ohio St 2R does not have a pool.
Does 1464 W Ohio St 2R have accessible units?
No, 1464 W Ohio St 2R does not have accessible units.
Does 1464 W Ohio St 2R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1464 W Ohio St 2R has units with dishwashers.
