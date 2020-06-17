All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1464 South Michigan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1464 South Michigan Avenue
Last updated March 10 2020 at 5:35 PM

1464 South Michigan Avenue

1464 South Michigan Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1261392
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near South Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1464 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Two Bed/Two Bath Condo in South Loop- Parking INLCUDED!
Stunning two bedroom, two bathroom with full amenities in a condo high rise in the South Loop. Apartment features hardwood floors through out the apartment, modern bathrooms. Spacious living room. The beautiful kitchen includes a dishwasher,granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances. Laundry in Unit. Parking Space included in Rent. South loop location, near Jewel, restaurants, Starbucks, Red, Blue, Orange and Pink lines, Metra and Amtrak. Right off Lake Shore Dr, near Soldier Field -and museums! *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1464 South Michigan Avenue have any available units?
1464 South Michigan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1464 South Michigan Avenue have?
Some of 1464 South Michigan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1464 South Michigan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1464 South Michigan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1464 South Michigan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1464 South Michigan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1464 South Michigan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1464 South Michigan Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1464 South Michigan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1464 South Michigan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1464 South Michigan Avenue have a pool?
No, 1464 South Michigan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1464 South Michigan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1464 South Michigan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1464 South Michigan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1464 South Michigan Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1464 South Michigan Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alta Roosevelt
801 S Financial Pl
Chicago, IL 60605
2600-10 N Racine / 1206-10 W Wrightwood
2600 North Racine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Millennium Park Plaza
151 N Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60601
7655 S May
7655 S May St
Chicago, IL 60620
482 W. Deming
482 W Deming Pl
Chicago, IL 60614
The Patricians
401 W Fullerton Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
Cityfront Place
400 N McClurg Ct
Chicago, IL 60611
3338 North Sheffield Ave. Apt.
3338 North Sheffield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity