Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM

1464 S Michigan St 303

1464 S Michigan Ave · (773) 318-3881
Location

1464 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 303 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Two Bed/Two Bath Condo in South Loop- Parking - Property Id: 241605

Two Bed/Two Bath Condo in South Loop- Parking INLCUDED!
Stunning two bedroom, two bathroom with full amenities in a condo high rise in the South Loop. Apartment features hardwood floors through out the apartment, modern bathrooms. Spacious living room. The beautiful kitchen includes a dishwasher,granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances. Laundry in Unit. Parking Space included in Rent. South loop location, near Jewel, restaurants, Starbucks, Red, Blue, Orange and Pink lines, Metra and Amtrak. Right off Lake Shore Dr, near Soldier Field -and museums! *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1464 S Michigan St 303 have any available units?
1464 S Michigan St 303 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1464 S Michigan St 303 have?
Some of 1464 S Michigan St 303's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1464 S Michigan St 303 currently offering any rent specials?
1464 S Michigan St 303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1464 S Michigan St 303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1464 S Michigan St 303 is pet friendly.
Does 1464 S Michigan St 303 offer parking?
Yes, 1464 S Michigan St 303 offers parking.
Does 1464 S Michigan St 303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1464 S Michigan St 303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1464 S Michigan St 303 have a pool?
No, 1464 S Michigan St 303 does not have a pool.
Does 1464 S Michigan St 303 have accessible units?
No, 1464 S Michigan St 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 1464 S Michigan St 303 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1464 S Michigan St 303 has units with dishwashers.
