Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Incredible Renovated 4BR/3BA Duplex Available in Lake View! Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom rehabbed duplex! Eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, maple cabinets, large main living area, great closet space, tons of light, hardwood floors throughout. Laundry in-unit. 10 minute walk to Wrigley Field. Close to restaurants, shopping, nightlife, transportation and more! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.