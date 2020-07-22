1459 N Milwaukee Ave 2A

Amenities
Unit 2A Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Apartment in the Heart of Wicker - Property Id: 111815
Address: 1459 N Milwaukee Ave
Rent: $2650.00/Month
Available:08/01/2020
This building is ideally located in wicker park. The unit features high ceilings, hardwood floors, updated kitchens, and well-proportioned bedrooms. Right on Milwaukee Ave this unit is close to everything you want. Close to parks, public transportation, amazing nightlife and bars/restaurants. Don't hesitate as this apartment will not be available long. Call today to schedule a showing. Eat in kitchen with dishwasher Cedar cabinets Large living space Hardwood throughout Queen size bedrooms Central Air/Heat Laundry on site Off Street Parking available
Large Living Room
Large Bedrooms
GREAT Natural Light
Newer Kitchen
Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer IN UNIT
Central Heat/Air
Pets Allowed
No Security Deposit
Off Street Parking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111815
No Dogs Allowed
