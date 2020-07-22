All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 26 2020 at 9:41 AM

1459 N Milwaukee Ave 2A

1459 North Milwaukee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1459 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 2A Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Apartment in the Heart of Wicker - Property Id: 111815

Address: 1459 N Milwaukee Ave
Rent: $2650.00/Month
Available:08/01/2020

This building is ideally located in wicker park. The unit features high ceilings, hardwood floors, updated kitchens, and well-proportioned bedrooms. Right on Milwaukee Ave this unit is close to everything you want. Close to parks, public transportation, amazing nightlife and bars/restaurants. Don't hesitate as this apartment will not be available long. Call today to schedule a showing. Eat in kitchen with dishwasher Cedar cabinets Large living space Hardwood throughout Queen size bedrooms Central Air/Heat Laundry on site Off Street Parking available

Large Living Room
Large Bedrooms
GREAT Natural Light
Newer Kitchen
Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer IN UNIT
Central Heat/Air
Pets Allowed
No Security Deposit
Off Street Parking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111815
Property Id 111815

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5884071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1459 N Milwaukee Ave 2A have any available units?
1459 N Milwaukee Ave 2A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1459 N Milwaukee Ave 2A have?
Some of 1459 N Milwaukee Ave 2A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1459 N Milwaukee Ave 2A currently offering any rent specials?
1459 N Milwaukee Ave 2A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1459 N Milwaukee Ave 2A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1459 N Milwaukee Ave 2A is pet friendly.
Does 1459 N Milwaukee Ave 2A offer parking?
Yes, 1459 N Milwaukee Ave 2A offers parking.
Does 1459 N Milwaukee Ave 2A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1459 N Milwaukee Ave 2A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1459 N Milwaukee Ave 2A have a pool?
No, 1459 N Milwaukee Ave 2A does not have a pool.
Does 1459 N Milwaukee Ave 2A have accessible units?
No, 1459 N Milwaukee Ave 2A does not have accessible units.
Does 1459 N Milwaukee Ave 2A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1459 N Milwaukee Ave 2A has units with dishwashers.
