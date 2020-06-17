All apartments in Chicago
1457 N. Paulina 2

1457 North Paulina Street · (312) 488-9109
Location

1457 North Paulina Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 West Town 3 Bedroom 2 Bath available 9/1! - Property Id: 304872

CREAM OF THE CROP! 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Top floor of 3-flat, central air and heat, hardwood floors in the common living areas and carpet in the bedrooms, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, full-size in unit laundry, deck, and 1 outdoor unsecured PARKING SPOT INCLUDED! Vaulted ceilings, sunny, great condition! No security deposit, just a $400 move in fee per adult. Pets OK (no aggressive breeds -- applicants must provide picture). $300 pet fee. Paulina/Julian.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1457-n.-paulina-chicago-il-unit-2/304872
Property Id 304872

(RLNE5952206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

