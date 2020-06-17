1457 N. Paulina 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 West Town 3 Bedroom 2 Bath available 9/1! - Property Id: 304872



CREAM OF THE CROP! 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Top floor of 3-flat, central air and heat, hardwood floors in the common living areas and carpet in the bedrooms, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, full-size in unit laundry, deck, and 1 outdoor unsecured PARKING SPOT INCLUDED! Vaulted ceilings, sunny, great condition! No security deposit, just a $400 move in fee per adult. Pets OK (no aggressive breeds -- applicants must provide picture). $300 pet fee. Paulina/Julian.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1457-n.-paulina-chicago-il-unit-2/304872

Property Id 304872



(RLNE5952206)