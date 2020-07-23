All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1452 N Halsted St 1909

1452 South Halsted Street · (872) 704-0744
Location

1452 South Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60608
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 1909 · Avail. Aug 17

$2,305

Studio · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
doorman
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
valet service
yoga
Unit 1909 Available 08/17/20 1452 N HALSTED, #1909 - Property Id: 317218

Studio in Prime Lincoln Park Location at NEW CITY
Beautiful studio apartment features plank flooring throughout, private balcony, high ceilings, built-in tech desk featuring quartz counter-top, CAT-6 cable, backing installed for flat screens, in-unit laundry, ceramic tile baths featuring stand up glass showers, quartz counter-tops in bath and kitchen, GE energy efficient appliances and contemporary espresso cabinets. Luxury building amenities include 24/hr doorman, covered parking, indoor connection to shops - Mariano's, Dick's Sporting Goods, movie theater and bowling alley. 4th Floor Amenity area complete with outdoor pool/spa, outdoor lounge with fire pit, dog run, theater room, fitness center, yoga room, and outdoor grilling area. Non-smoking building. Pets are welcome, breed restrictions apply. Studio Apartment price ranges from $2187 to $3581

Amenities:
Health Club, Pool, Valet, WiFi, Balcony, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1452-n-halsted-st-chicago-il-unit-1909/317218
Property Id 317218

(RLNE5961605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1452 N Halsted St 1909 have any available units?
1452 N Halsted St 1909 has a unit available for $2,305 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1452 N Halsted St 1909 have?
Some of 1452 N Halsted St 1909's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1452 N Halsted St 1909 currently offering any rent specials?
1452 N Halsted St 1909 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1452 N Halsted St 1909 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1452 N Halsted St 1909 is pet friendly.
Does 1452 N Halsted St 1909 offer parking?
Yes, 1452 N Halsted St 1909 offers parking.
Does 1452 N Halsted St 1909 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1452 N Halsted St 1909 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1452 N Halsted St 1909 have a pool?
Yes, 1452 N Halsted St 1909 has a pool.
Does 1452 N Halsted St 1909 have accessible units?
No, 1452 N Halsted St 1909 does not have accessible units.
Does 1452 N Halsted St 1909 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1452 N Halsted St 1909 has units with dishwashers.
