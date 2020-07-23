1452 N Halsted St 1909

Amenities

Unit 1909 Available 08/17/20 1452 N HALSTED, #1909 - Property Id: 317218



Studio in Prime Lincoln Park Location at NEW CITY

Beautiful studio apartment features plank flooring throughout, private balcony, high ceilings, built-in tech desk featuring quartz counter-top, CAT-6 cable, backing installed for flat screens, in-unit laundry, ceramic tile baths featuring stand up glass showers, quartz counter-tops in bath and kitchen, GE energy efficient appliances and contemporary espresso cabinets. Luxury building amenities include 24/hr doorman, covered parking, indoor connection to shops - Mariano's, Dick's Sporting Goods, movie theater and bowling alley. 4th Floor Amenity area complete with outdoor pool/spa, outdoor lounge with fire pit, dog run, theater room, fitness center, yoga room, and outdoor grilling area. Non-smoking building. Pets are welcome, breed restrictions apply. Studio Apartment price ranges from $2187 to $3581



Health Club, Pool, Valet, WiFi, Balcony, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit

