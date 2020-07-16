1445 Cortez

Amenities

Three bedroom, two bath walkup in Wicker Park/East Village features central air, tall ceilings, open Eurostyle kitchen, dishwasher, gas oven/range, fridge, microwave, two full ceramic tiled baths, private deck, hardwood floors, large, open living/dining room, wood burning fireplace with mantel, newly carpeted bedrooms, king and queen size, good closet space, on-site laundry, and tandem parking included! One block to hot Wicker Park cafes, shops and nightlife; 2 blocks to the Blue Line! Cats OK, might consider a dog; no puppies, please. Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease