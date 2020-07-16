All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 5 2020 at 2:49 PM

1445 Cortez

1445 W Cortez St · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1445 W Cortez St, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Three bedroom, two bath walkup in Wicker Park/East Village features central air, tall ceilings, open Eurostyle kitchen, dishwasher, gas oven/range, fridge, microwave, two full ceramic tiled baths, private deck, hardwood floors, large, open living/dining room, wood burning fireplace with mantel, newly carpeted bedrooms, king and queen size, good closet space, on-site laundry, and tandem parking included! One block to hot Wicker Park cafes, shops and nightlife; 2 blocks to the Blue Line! Cats OK, might consider a dog; no puppies, please. Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1445 Cortez have any available units?
1445 Cortez has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1445 Cortez have?
Some of 1445 Cortez's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1445 Cortez currently offering any rent specials?
1445 Cortez is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1445 Cortez pet-friendly?
Yes, 1445 Cortez is pet friendly.
Does 1445 Cortez offer parking?
Yes, 1445 Cortez offers parking.
Does 1445 Cortez have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1445 Cortez does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1445 Cortez have a pool?
No, 1445 Cortez does not have a pool.
Does 1445 Cortez have accessible units?
No, 1445 Cortez does not have accessible units.
Does 1445 Cortez have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1445 Cortez has units with dishwashers.
