Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:10 AM

1441 N Elk Grove Ave

1441 North Elk Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1441 North Elk Grove Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
This beautiful, brick, loft-style condo would be the perfect place to spend a season in Chicago with a flexible lease of minimum 3 months to a year, or longer. I would give preference to longer-term tenants. Available June 1 - or earlier!

Located in the heart of Bucktown/Wicker Park, just a few minutes walk from the blue line Damen "L" stop, it is situated only 2.5 miles northwest of Chicago's central business district in a trendy neighborhood, nestled among million dollar homes, between Milwaukee Ave. and North Ave. which are the main arteries of the neighborhood. It is literally in the middle of the action, yet tucked away on a quiet street, surrounded by locally owned restaurants and coffee shops, art galleries and a vibrant night life scene all within walking distance. Bucktown is simply one of the most desirable locations in Chicago.

This upgraded, 2-bedroom condo has everything you need. It makes a cozy and comfortable home with hardwood floors, granite, stainless steel appliances, exposed brick, closet space and central air. There is FREE laundry in the basement, accessible without leaving the building. It is on the top, 3rd floor with no neighbors above, just a common rooftop deck directly above - great for hosting parties or a great place to sit and enjoy the view!

This apartment will be provided fully furnished - as pictured - with everything you might need including bedding, towels and a fully-stocked kitchen. There is also a parking spot available (upon availability) for an optional, additional $200/month rent.

I am asking $2,175/month for a minimum 1 year lease, $2,275 for a shorter lease with an equivalent security deposit. Water and trash are included, other utilities are not included

I am looking for the right tenant with whom I can entrust this beautiful apartment - someone who proves to be trustworthy and responsible! Please send a detailed email describing yourself and your situation and hopefully we can make a mutually-agreeable match. Sorry, you must be a non-smoker and I love animals but can't allow any pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

