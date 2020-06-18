1439 Milwaukee

Amenities
1BR in Wicker Park. Hardwood floors, Central air. Industrial-style, Open-concept living area, Natural light, Beautiful exposed brick walls, Modern fully-equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Laundry in building Cats Ok, No dogs Short walk to Blue Line, park. Prime location with everything outside your door. Shops, restaurants, bars, night life and transportation. Transportation: Bus: 50, Damen & Le Moyne (0.19 mi) Bus: 56, Milwaukee & Wolcott/Wood (0.06 mi) Bus: 70, Division & Wood (0.34 mi) Subway: Blue Line, Damen-O'Hare (0.23 mi) Bus: 9, Ashland & Blackhawk (0.31 mi) Bus: 72, North Ave & Wood (0.17 mi)
Terms: One year lease