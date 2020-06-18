All apartments in Chicago
1439 Milwaukee
1439 Milwaukee

1439 N Milwaukee Ave · (312) 600-5102
Location

1439 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
1BR in Wicker Park. Hardwood floors, Central air. Industrial-style, Open-concept living area, Natural light, Beautiful exposed brick walls, Modern fully-equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Laundry in building Cats Ok, No dogs Short walk to Blue Line, park. Prime location with everything outside your door. Shops, restaurants, bars, night life and transportation. Transportation: Bus: 50, Damen & Le Moyne (0.19 mi) Bus: 56, Milwaukee & Wolcott/Wood (0.06 mi) Bus: 70, Division & Wood (0.34 mi) Subway: Blue Line, Damen-O'Hare (0.23 mi) Bus: 9, Ashland & Blackhawk (0.31 mi) Bus: 72, North Ave & Wood (0.17 mi)

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1439 Milwaukee have any available units?
1439 Milwaukee doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1439 Milwaukee have?
Some of 1439 Milwaukee's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1439 Milwaukee currently offering any rent specials?
1439 Milwaukee isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1439 Milwaukee pet-friendly?
Yes, 1439 Milwaukee is pet friendly.
Does 1439 Milwaukee offer parking?
No, 1439 Milwaukee does not offer parking.
Does 1439 Milwaukee have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1439 Milwaukee does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1439 Milwaukee have a pool?
No, 1439 Milwaukee does not have a pool.
Does 1439 Milwaukee have accessible units?
No, 1439 Milwaukee does not have accessible units.
Does 1439 Milwaukee have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1439 Milwaukee has units with dishwashers.
