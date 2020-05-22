All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 30 2020 at 3:01 PM

1422 Lill

1422 W Lill Ave · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1422 W Lill Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Rarely available five bedroom, two bathroom single family home on tree lined street in Lincoln Park/DePaul features updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, separate dining area, central heat and air, hardwood floors, large living room, spacious bedrooms, great closet and huge storage space in basement, updated bathrooms, in-unit laundry, large, private back yard, and two car garage! Don't miss this one! Pets OK. Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1422 Lill have any available units?
1422 Lill has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1422 Lill have?
Some of 1422 Lill's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1422 Lill currently offering any rent specials?
1422 Lill isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 Lill pet-friendly?
Yes, 1422 Lill is pet friendly.
Does 1422 Lill offer parking?
Yes, 1422 Lill does offer parking.
Does 1422 Lill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1422 Lill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 Lill have a pool?
No, 1422 Lill does not have a pool.
Does 1422 Lill have accessible units?
No, 1422 Lill does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 Lill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1422 Lill has units with dishwashers.
