Amenities
Rarely available five bedroom, two bathroom single family home on tree lined street in Lincoln Park/DePaul features updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, separate dining area, central heat and air, hardwood floors, large living room, spacious bedrooms, great closet and huge storage space in basement, updated bathrooms, in-unit laundry, large, private back yard, and two car garage! Don't miss this one! Pets OK. Won't Last Long! Call Today!
Terms: One year lease