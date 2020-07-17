All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1416 W Wolfram St #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1416 W Wolfram St #1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1416 W Wolfram St #1

1416 West Wolfram Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1416 West Wolfram Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit #1 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bed in Prime Lakeview! - Property Id: 302894

VERY SPACIOUS 2 Bedroom with extra office/den room in front. Separate large living room and dining room. Unit features new carpet, ALL NEW KITCHEN with Granite, 42" Cabinets, and newly tiled bathroom with new vanity. Recessed lighting installed throughout, and in unit laundry added. The kitchen is huge and is dine-in, this place has a ton of space! back yard has room for grill and table set up. No Pets.
Call for more information or to set up a viewing!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302894
Property Id 302894

(RLNE5865998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 W Wolfram St #1 have any available units?
1416 W Wolfram St #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1416 W Wolfram St #1 have?
Some of 1416 W Wolfram St #1's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 W Wolfram St #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1416 W Wolfram St #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 W Wolfram St #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1416 W Wolfram St #1 is pet friendly.
Does 1416 W Wolfram St #1 offer parking?
No, 1416 W Wolfram St #1 does not offer parking.
Does 1416 W Wolfram St #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 W Wolfram St #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 W Wolfram St #1 have a pool?
No, 1416 W Wolfram St #1 does not have a pool.
Does 1416 W Wolfram St #1 have accessible units?
No, 1416 W Wolfram St #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 W Wolfram St #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 W Wolfram St #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5220 S.kenwood Ave
5220 South Kenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
The Covington
4600 N Clarendon Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
871 W. Lill Apt.
871 West Lill Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
3846 N Southport Ave
3846 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
515 West Barry
515 W Barry Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
1135 W. Pratt
1135 W Pratt Blvd
Chicago, IL 60626
NEXT
347 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610
2328 N Greenview
2328 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College