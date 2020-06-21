1415 West Henderson Street

Amenities
2 bed 1 bath coach house unit
Fabulous two bedroom, one bath coach house in Lakeview features central air, updated, eat-in kitchen, dishwasher, built-in microwave, gas range/oven, newer bath, combination living and dining rooms, tall ceilings, hardwood floors, queen size bedrooms, good closet space, laundry room on site, in the heart of the Southport Corridor, one block to Southport Brown Line; amazing location! Available 6/1/2020
Amenities:
Eat In Kitchen
Contact us to schedule a showing.