All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1415 West Henderson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1415 West Henderson Street
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:44 AM

1415 West Henderson Street

1415 West Henderson Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1524671
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1415 West Henderson Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2 bed 1 bath coach house unit
Fabulous two bedroom, one bath coach house in Lakeview features central air, updated, eat-in kitchen, dishwasher, built-in microwave, gas range/oven, newer bath, combination living and dining rooms, tall ceilings, hardwood floors, queen size bedrooms, good closet space, laundry room on site, in the heart of the Southport Corridor, one block to Southport Brown Line; amazing location! Available 6/1/2020

Amenities:
Eat In Kitchen
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 West Henderson Street have any available units?
1415 West Henderson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 West Henderson Street have?
Some of 1415 West Henderson Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 West Henderson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1415 West Henderson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 West Henderson Street pet-friendly?
No, 1415 West Henderson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1415 West Henderson Street offer parking?
No, 1415 West Henderson Street does not offer parking.
Does 1415 West Henderson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 West Henderson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 West Henderson Street have a pool?
No, 1415 West Henderson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1415 West Henderson Street have accessible units?
No, 1415 West Henderson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 West Henderson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1415 West Henderson Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1415 West Henderson Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3130 North Lake Shore Drive
3130 N Lake Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60657
7800 S Ashland Ave
7800 S Ashland Ave
Chicago, IL 60620
2519-27 N Lincoln
2519 North Lincoln Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
3925 North Keeler Ave. Apt.
3925 North Keeler Avenue
Chicago, IL 60641
Millennium on LaSalle
29 S Lasalle St
Chicago, IL 60505
Eleven40
1140 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
750 N. Rush
750 N Rush
Chicago, IL 60611
5320-5326.5 S. Drexel Boulevard
5229 S Drexel Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity