1414 North Noble Street

Beautiful top floor Wicker Park 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Duplex Available July 1st! Completely modernized apartment with all top of the line finishes! Hardwood flooring throughout, stainless steel and granite kitchen w/ island, in-unit laundry, 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, free street parking in front! Blocks away from Wicker Park bars, restaurants, shopping, and public transportation. Perfect for roommates or families. Unit Features: -Duplex Style -Vaulted Ceilings -Outdoor Patio area -No security deposit -In unit laundry -Stainless Steel appliances -Hardwood throughout -Central air -Dishwasher built in -Short distance to nightlife and many restaurants To schedule a showing please text or call Beth at 33 Realty (847)7079349