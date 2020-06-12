All apartments in Chicago
1414 North Noble Street

1414 North Noble Street · (847) 707-8046
Location

1414 North Noble Street, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4R · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful top floor Wicker Park 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Duplex Available July 1st! Completely modernized apartment with all top of the line finishes! Hardwood flooring throughout, stainless steel and granite kitchen w/ island, in-unit laundry, 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, free street parking in front! Blocks away from Wicker Park bars, restaurants, shopping, and public transportation. Perfect for roommates or families. Unit Features: -Duplex Style -Vaulted Ceilings -Outdoor Patio area -No security deposit -In unit laundry -Stainless Steel appliances -Hardwood throughout -Central air -Dishwasher built in -Short distance to nightlife and many restaurants To schedule a showing please text or call Beth at 33 Realty (847)7079349

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 North Noble Street have any available units?
1414 North Noble Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 North Noble Street have?
Some of 1414 North Noble Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 North Noble Street currently offering any rent specials?
1414 North Noble Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 North Noble Street pet-friendly?
No, 1414 North Noble Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1414 North Noble Street offer parking?
No, 1414 North Noble Street does not offer parking.
Does 1414 North Noble Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1414 North Noble Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 North Noble Street have a pool?
No, 1414 North Noble Street does not have a pool.
Does 1414 North Noble Street have accessible units?
No, 1414 North Noble Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 North Noble Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1414 North Noble Street has units with dishwashers.
