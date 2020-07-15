All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

1400 N LAKESHORE DR 21B

1400 N Lake Shore Dr · (847) 682-6346
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1400 N Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 21B · Avail. now

$3,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
2 bed and 2 bath unit in Gold Coast - Property Id: 265529

Say hello to 1400 North Lake Shore Drive, apartments in Chicago. Housed in a high-rise, 1920's-era building, 1400 North Lake Shore Drive offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments all catered to your liking with a variety of finishes and layouts. Enjoy astonishing views of the Chicago skyline and Lake Michigan on our quaint rooftop patio. Located in the Gold Coast neighborhood our apartments near Old Town and near North Side, you'll be able to experience Chicago at your fingertips with entertainment, restaurants, shopping, nightlife, and more all nearby. ***Photos may be of a similar unit***
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265529
Property Id 265529

(RLNE5801282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 N LAKESHORE DR 21B have any available units?
1400 N LAKESHORE DR 21B has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 N LAKESHORE DR 21B have?
Some of 1400 N LAKESHORE DR 21B's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 N LAKESHORE DR 21B currently offering any rent specials?
1400 N LAKESHORE DR 21B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 N LAKESHORE DR 21B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 N LAKESHORE DR 21B is pet friendly.
Does 1400 N LAKESHORE DR 21B offer parking?
No, 1400 N LAKESHORE DR 21B does not offer parking.
Does 1400 N LAKESHORE DR 21B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 N LAKESHORE DR 21B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 N LAKESHORE DR 21B have a pool?
No, 1400 N LAKESHORE DR 21B does not have a pool.
Does 1400 N LAKESHORE DR 21B have accessible units?
No, 1400 N LAKESHORE DR 21B does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 N LAKESHORE DR 21B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 N LAKESHORE DR 21B has units with dishwashers.
