Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

14 N Peoria St 5E

14 N Peoria St · (773) 318-3881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14 N Peoria St, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 5E · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Extra large 2 bed 2 bath TIMBER LOFT corner unit w - Property Id: 193580

Gorgeous 1800 sq ft 2 bed 2 bath timber loft in highly desirable West Loop location available 1/1. Hardwood floors throughout with carpeted master bedroom. Living/dining combo with eat-in kitchen, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer in unit. Soaring, tall ceilings, extra storage above second bedroom, plenty of closet space and GIGANTIC walk-in closet in master bedroom. 1 uncovered parking spot included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/193580
Property Id 193580

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5682883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 N Peoria St 5E have any available units?
14 N Peoria St 5E has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 N Peoria St 5E have?
Some of 14 N Peoria St 5E's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 N Peoria St 5E currently offering any rent specials?
14 N Peoria St 5E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 N Peoria St 5E pet-friendly?
No, 14 N Peoria St 5E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 14 N Peoria St 5E offer parking?
Yes, 14 N Peoria St 5E does offer parking.
Does 14 N Peoria St 5E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 N Peoria St 5E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 N Peoria St 5E have a pool?
No, 14 N Peoria St 5E does not have a pool.
Does 14 N Peoria St 5E have accessible units?
No, 14 N Peoria St 5E does not have accessible units.
Does 14 N Peoria St 5E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 N Peoria St 5E has units with dishwashers.
