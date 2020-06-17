All apartments in Chicago
14 N PEORIA
Last updated April 12 2020 at 8:27 PM

14 N PEORIA

14 North Peoria Street · (312) 672-1023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14 North Peoria Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Extra large 2 bed 2 bath TIMBER LOFT corner unit w/ parking included avail 1/1!
Gorgeous 1800 sq ft 2 bed 2 bath timber loft in highly desirable West Loop location available 1/1. Hardwood floors throughout with carpeted master bedroom. Living/dining combo with eat-in kitchen, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer in unit. Soaring, tall ceilings, extra storage above second bedroom, plenty of closet space and GIGANTIC walk-in closet in master bedroom. 1 uncovered parking spot included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 N PEORIA have any available units?
14 N PEORIA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 N PEORIA have?
Some of 14 N PEORIA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 N PEORIA currently offering any rent specials?
14 N PEORIA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 N PEORIA pet-friendly?
No, 14 N PEORIA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 14 N PEORIA offer parking?
Yes, 14 N PEORIA does offer parking.
Does 14 N PEORIA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 N PEORIA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 N PEORIA have a pool?
No, 14 N PEORIA does not have a pool.
Does 14 N PEORIA have accessible units?
No, 14 N PEORIA does not have accessible units.
Does 14 N PEORIA have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 N PEORIA does not have units with dishwashers.
