1359 West Estes Avenue - T3

Only a block to the lake and heat included! Courtyard building in a fantastic Rogers Park location with an 86 Walk Score. Available now. Sunny, 1,000 sf 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Unit is basic but clean and features nice vintage features, hardwood floors and spacious separate dining room. One of the bedrooms includes a beautiful decorative fireplace. Near tons of dining and entertainment options including Rogers Park Social, Pub 626, Nibbles and Nosh, Morse Fresh Market, Common Cup Coffee, etc. (7) blocks to Jewel grocery and only two blocks to the Red/Purple CTA Morse train line. Cat or small dog (over two years, under 50 lbs, breed restrictions) considered with extra fee. Street parking only.