1359 West Estes Avenue - T3
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:33 AM

1359 West Estes Avenue - T3

1359 West Estes Avenue · (312) 282-3336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1359 West Estes Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
Only a block to the lake and heat included! Courtyard building in a fantastic Rogers Park location with an 86 Walk Score. Available now. Sunny, 1,000 sf 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Unit is basic but clean and features nice vintage features, hardwood floors and spacious separate dining room. One of the bedrooms includes a beautiful decorative fireplace. Near tons of dining and entertainment options including Rogers Park Social, Pub 626, Nibbles and Nosh, Morse Fresh Market, Common Cup Coffee, etc. (7) blocks to Jewel grocery and only two blocks to the Red/Purple CTA Morse train line. Cat or small dog (over two years, under 50 lbs, breed restrictions) considered with extra fee. Street parking only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1359 West Estes Avenue - T3 have any available units?
1359 West Estes Avenue - T3 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1359 West Estes Avenue - T3 have?
Some of 1359 West Estes Avenue - T3's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1359 West Estes Avenue - T3 currently offering any rent specials?
1359 West Estes Avenue - T3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1359 West Estes Avenue - T3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1359 West Estes Avenue - T3 is pet friendly.
Does 1359 West Estes Avenue - T3 offer parking?
No, 1359 West Estes Avenue - T3 does not offer parking.
Does 1359 West Estes Avenue - T3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1359 West Estes Avenue - T3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1359 West Estes Avenue - T3 have a pool?
No, 1359 West Estes Avenue - T3 does not have a pool.
Does 1359 West Estes Avenue - T3 have accessible units?
No, 1359 West Estes Avenue - T3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1359 West Estes Avenue - T3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1359 West Estes Avenue - T3 does not have units with dishwashers.
