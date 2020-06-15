Amenities
1357 North Ashland Avenue Apt #A-2, Chicago, IL 60622 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Marc Drendel, Rent Right Realty, (773) 343-8160. Available from: 06/01/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. Popular 2 bed, 1 bath,plus Den, features hardwood floors,great light,ample closet and storage space including huge walk in closet, Queen sized bedrooms, Newer kitchen with dishwasher. Separate Living and Dining areas.Great location to Division St. El, shops,restaurants,nightlife and major grocery store nearby! Cats only please. Available June 1st 2020 [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3546304 ]