1356 W Augusta Blvd #3
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

1356 W Augusta Blvd #3

1356 West Augusta Boulevard · (773) 272-1860
Location

1356 West Augusta Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit #3 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
Unit #3 Available 08/01/20 Amazing 3 Bedroom In noble Square - Property Id: 322322

Nine Exceptional Units, spacious three bedroom/two full bath w/unique floorplans, elevator access, loft-like 10+ foot ceilings, brick masonry construction, outdoor space, views
and garage parking

Completed Summer 2007

Amenities and Finishes include the following:

custom cherry cabinetry by Canac (a Kohler brand company)
gourmet kitchen w/granite and island
upgraded stainless steel appliance package
woodburning fireplace
brazilian cherry hardwood floors
master baths include marble,
double vanities, shower panel w/5 body
sprays & jetted tub
master bedroom walk-in closet
grohe & kohler fixtures
in-unit full laundry
casement windows w/low-e
deeded garage parking (monthly fee may apply)

* Move-In Fee: $389 per person, non-ref, payable at lease signing
* Move-Out Fee: $500 (total), payable at lease signing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1356-w-augusta-blvd-chicago-il-unit-%233/322322
Property Id 322322

(RLNE5965388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

