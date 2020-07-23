1356 W Augusta Blvd #3

Amenities
Unit #3 Available 08/01/20 Amazing 3 Bedroom In noble Square - Property Id: 322322
Nine Exceptional Units, spacious three bedroom/two full bath w/unique floorplans, elevator access, loft-like 10+ foot ceilings, brick masonry construction, outdoor space, views
and garage parking
Completed Summer 2007
Amenities and Finishes include the following:
custom cherry cabinetry by Canac (a Kohler brand company)
gourmet kitchen w/granite and island
upgraded stainless steel appliance package
woodburning fireplace
brazilian cherry hardwood floors
master baths include marble,
double vanities, shower panel w/5 body
sprays & jetted tub
master bedroom walk-in closet
grohe & kohler fixtures
in-unit full laundry
casement windows w/low-e
deeded garage parking (monthly fee may apply)
* Move-In Fee: $389 per person, non-ref, payable at lease signing
* Move-Out Fee: $500 (total), payable at lease signing
1356 w. augusta blvd chicago il unit #3
