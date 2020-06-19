All apartments in Chicago
1355 W Touhy Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1355 W Touhy Ave

1355 West Touhy Avenue · (312) 933-7055
Location

1355 West Touhy Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1355 · Avail. now

$1,355

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom in Rogers Park - Property Id: 274903

Welcome to W Touhy Avenue!

Type: 2 Bedroom
Available: 06/01/2020

Please note: There is a liability insurance required $14 that is charged monthly and there is utility fee that covers heat, trash, sewage and water and this fee won't exceed the amounts below:
STD - $55
1 bedroom - $65
2 bedroom - $85
3 bedroom - $105

No Security deposit,
Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300, 2BR $400,
3BR $500, 4BR/5BR $600
Pet fee: $20/month/pet (Limit 2)

Requirements: Credit 600+
Income: 3x of the rent - no prior evictions (collections)

If you're interested in viewing please contact me at
312-933-7055
Alex Ilic
LX Realty - M. Broker
Chicago, IL
Equal housing opportunity
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274903
Property Id 274903

(RLNE5833060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1355 W Touhy Ave have any available units?
1355 W Touhy Ave has a unit available for $1,355 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 1355 W Touhy Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1355 W Touhy Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1355 W Touhy Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1355 W Touhy Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1355 W Touhy Ave offer parking?
No, 1355 W Touhy Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1355 W Touhy Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1355 W Touhy Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1355 W Touhy Ave have a pool?
No, 1355 W Touhy Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1355 W Touhy Ave have accessible units?
No, 1355 W Touhy Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1355 W Touhy Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1355 W Touhy Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1355 W Touhy Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1355 W Touhy Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
