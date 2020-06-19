1355 W Touhy Ave

Amenities

pet friendly refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom in Rogers Park - Property Id: 274903



Welcome to W Touhy Avenue!



Type: 2 Bedroom

Available: 06/01/2020



Please note: There is a liability insurance required $14 that is charged monthly and there is utility fee that covers heat, trash, sewage and water and this fee won't exceed the amounts below:

STD - $55

1 bedroom - $65

2 bedroom - $85

3 bedroom - $105



No Security deposit,

Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300, 2BR $400,

3BR $500, 4BR/5BR $600

Pet fee: $20/month/pet (Limit 2)



Requirements: Credit 600+

Income: 3x of the rent - no prior evictions (collections)



If you're interested in viewing please contact me at

312-933-7055

Alex Ilic

LX Realty - M. Broker

Chicago, IL

Equal housing opportunity

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274903

Property Id 274903



(RLNE5833060)