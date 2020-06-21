All apartments in Chicago
1354 W Augusta Blvd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1354 W Augusta Blvd

1354 West Augusta Boulevard · (786) 622-6882
Location

1354 West Augusta Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2995 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
3 bed in Wicker Park. Luxury finishes. Balcony. - Property Id: 290326

Unit is a large 3 bedroom / 2 bath unit, luxury finishes, large bedrooms and closets with extra storage, cherry floors, carpeted and hardwood bedrooms, in-unit laundry, cherry/granite kitchens, brand new stainless-steel appliances, master bedroom, marble baths, whirlpool, alarm, dishwasher, disposal, granite fireplace, central air, unfurnished, balcony, access to rooftop deck, a great place to live!

Leopoldo Gutierrez

Leasing Agent
Cell: (786) 622-6882
Office: (773) 782-1000
leopoldo@liveherehomes.com
liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290326
Property Id 290326

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5819547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1354 W Augusta Blvd have any available units?
1354 W Augusta Blvd has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1354 W Augusta Blvd have?
Some of 1354 W Augusta Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1354 W Augusta Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1354 W Augusta Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1354 W Augusta Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1354 W Augusta Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1354 W Augusta Blvd offer parking?
No, 1354 W Augusta Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1354 W Augusta Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1354 W Augusta Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1354 W Augusta Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1354 W Augusta Blvd has a pool.
Does 1354 W Augusta Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1354 W Augusta Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1354 W Augusta Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1354 W Augusta Blvd has units with dishwashers.
