1354 W Augusta Blvd

Amenities
3 bed in Wicker Park. Luxury finishes. Balcony. - Property Id: 290326
Unit is a large 3 bedroom / 2 bath unit, luxury finishes, large bedrooms and closets with extra storage, cherry floors, carpeted and hardwood bedrooms, in-unit laundry, cherry/granite kitchens, brand new stainless-steel appliances, master bedroom, marble baths, whirlpool, alarm, dishwasher, disposal, granite fireplace, central air, unfurnished, balcony, access to rooftop deck, a great place to live!
Leopoldo Gutierrez
Leasing Agent
Cell: (786) 622-6882
Office: (773) 782-1000
leopoldo@liveherehomes.com
liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290326
Property Id 290326
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5819547)