Amenities

pet friendly range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful - Spacious - 2 Bed 1 Bath In Brainerd - Property Id: 294661



Unit is located in a great neighborhood with low crime rate. Unit is extremely spacious with large living room and bedrooms.



Requirements:

-525+ Credit Score

-Income must be 2x's rent.

-No evictions, No bankruptcies



Please text or email Daylin with Dream Spots Leasing for more information or to schedule a showing.



Phone: (773) 952-1808

Email: daylin.dreamspots@gmail.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294661

Property Id 294661



(RLNE5836600)