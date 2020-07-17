1345 S Wabash Ave 907

Amenities
Beautiful South Loop 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 294051
Beautiful 1Bed condo for rent in desirable South Loop location. Features SS appliances & quartz countertops, 10' ceilings, Grohe fixtures. Walk distance to Lakefront, Museum Campus, Grant Park & Soldier Field. Easy access to Public Transportation - Roosevelt (Red, Orange & Green Lines) Station . Near ICON theater, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Jewel, Starbucks and Easy access to 90/94 and Lake Shore Drive.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5939295)