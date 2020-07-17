All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
1345 S Wabash Ave 907
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1345 S Wabash Ave 907

1345 S Wabash Ave · (773) 318-3881
1345 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 907 · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath

dishwasher
media room
some paid utils
internet access
dishwasher
internet access
media room
Beautiful 1Bed condo for rent in desirable South Loop location. Features SS appliances & quartz countertops, 10' ceilings, Grohe fixtures. Walk distance to Lakefront, Museum Campus, Grant Park & Soldier Field. Easy access to Public Transportation - Roosevelt (Red, Orange & Green Lines) Station . Near ICON theater, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Jewel, Starbucks and Easy access to 90/94 and Lake Shore Drive.
No Pets Allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 1345 S Wabash Ave 907 have any available units?
1345 S Wabash Ave 907 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1345 S Wabash Ave 907 have?
Some of 1345 S Wabash Ave 907's amenities include dishwasher, media room, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1345 S Wabash Ave 907 currently offering any rent specials?
1345 S Wabash Ave 907 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1345 S Wabash Ave 907 pet-friendly?
No, 1345 S Wabash Ave 907 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1345 S Wabash Ave 907 offer parking?
No, 1345 S Wabash Ave 907 does not offer parking.
Does 1345 S Wabash Ave 907 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1345 S Wabash Ave 907 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1345 S Wabash Ave 907 have a pool?
No, 1345 S Wabash Ave 907 does not have a pool.
Does 1345 S Wabash Ave 907 have accessible units?
No, 1345 S Wabash Ave 907 does not have accessible units.
Does 1345 S Wabash Ave 907 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1345 S Wabash Ave 907 has units with dishwashers.
