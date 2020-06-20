All apartments in Chicago
1341 W Roscoe St 2
1341 W Roscoe St 2

1341 West Roscoe Street · (847) 313-8748
Location

1341 West Roscoe Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Lakeview awesome 2 bed 2 bath - Property Id: 292607

Features central air, kitchen with wrap around breakfast bar, dishwasher, gas oven/range, fridge, hardwood floors throughout, carpet bedrooms, large combination living and dining rooms, tall ceilings, king and queen size bedrooms, great closet space, ceramic tiled bathrooms, spacious deck, one outdoor parking space included, cats OK! Short walk to Southport Brown Line, upscale shopping, nightlife, cafes and more!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292607
Property Id 292607

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5827849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1341 W Roscoe St 2 have any available units?
1341 W Roscoe St 2 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1341 W Roscoe St 2 have?
Some of 1341 W Roscoe St 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1341 W Roscoe St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1341 W Roscoe St 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1341 W Roscoe St 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1341 W Roscoe St 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1341 W Roscoe St 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1341 W Roscoe St 2 does offer parking.
Does 1341 W Roscoe St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1341 W Roscoe St 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1341 W Roscoe St 2 have a pool?
No, 1341 W Roscoe St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1341 W Roscoe St 2 have accessible units?
No, 1341 W Roscoe St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1341 W Roscoe St 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1341 W Roscoe St 2 has units with dishwashers.
