1340 South Wabash Avenue

Beautiful South Loop 1 Bedroom
Beautiful 1Bed condo for rent in desirable South Loop location. Features SS appliances & quartz countertops, 10' ceilings, Grohe fixtures. Walk distance to Lakefront, Museum Campus, Grant Park & Soldier Field. Easy access to Public Transportation - Roosevelt (Red, Orange & Green Lines) Station . Near ICON theater, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Jewel, Starbucks and Easy access to 90/94 and Lake Shore Drive.
Amenities:
Elevator, New Construction, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
