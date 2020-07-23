All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

1339 W Estes Ave 45

1339 West Estes Avenue · (773) 368-9715
Location

1339 West Estes Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 45 · Avail. now

$895

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Pet Friendly Studio Near Redline & Loyola Beach! - Property Id: 309757

Location:
W. Estes Ave
Chicago, IL 60626

Rent: $895
Beds: Studio
Bath: 1
Available Date: Now
Broker Fee: No Fee
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly (Fees Apply- Ask Jessica)
Parking: Street
Utilities Included: Cooking Gas, Heat, Water, Trash & Sewer.

UNIT FEATURES:

Ceiling Fan(s)
Hardwood Flooring
Spacious Living Area
Designated Dining Area
Mini Blinds
Modern Kitchen
Modern Bathroom
Large Walk-In Closet Suite

PROPERTY FEATURES:

Controlled Access
On-Site Laundry
Recycling

Short Walk to Parks, Public Transit (CTA Bus & Morse Redline), Grocers, Restaurants, Shopping & So Much More!

-VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE-

*CONTACT JESSICA DIRECTLY FOR APPLICATION DETAILS, UNIT AVAILABILITY/STATUS & BOOKING. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. APPLICATION FEES NON-REFUNDABLE*

Jessica Goodnight
Landstar Realty Group
773-368-9715

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1339-w-estes-ave-chicago-il-unit-45/309757
Property Id 309757

(RLNE5937284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1339 W Estes Ave 45 have any available units?
1339 W Estes Ave 45 has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1339 W Estes Ave 45 have?
Some of 1339 W Estes Ave 45's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1339 W Estes Ave 45 currently offering any rent specials?
1339 W Estes Ave 45 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1339 W Estes Ave 45 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1339 W Estes Ave 45 is pet friendly.
Does 1339 W Estes Ave 45 offer parking?
Yes, 1339 W Estes Ave 45 offers parking.
Does 1339 W Estes Ave 45 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1339 W Estes Ave 45 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1339 W Estes Ave 45 have a pool?
No, 1339 W Estes Ave 45 does not have a pool.
Does 1339 W Estes Ave 45 have accessible units?
No, 1339 W Estes Ave 45 does not have accessible units.
Does 1339 W Estes Ave 45 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1339 W Estes Ave 45 does not have units with dishwashers.
