1339 W Estes Ave 45

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking walk in closets ceiling fan

Pet Friendly Studio Near Redline & Loyola Beach! - Property Id: 309757



Location:

W. Estes Ave

Chicago, IL 60626



Rent: $895

Beds: Studio

Bath: 1

Available Date: Now

Broker Fee: No Fee

Pet Policy: Pet Friendly (Fees Apply- Ask Jessica)

Parking: Street

Utilities Included: Cooking Gas, Heat, Water, Trash & Sewer.



UNIT FEATURES:



Ceiling Fan(s)

Hardwood Flooring

Spacious Living Area

Designated Dining Area

Mini Blinds

Modern Kitchen

Modern Bathroom

Large Walk-In Closet Suite



PROPERTY FEATURES:



Controlled Access

On-Site Laundry

Recycling



Short Walk to Parks, Public Transit (CTA Bus & Morse Redline), Grocers, Restaurants, Shopping & So Much More!



-VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE-



*CONTACT JESSICA DIRECTLY FOR APPLICATION DETAILS, UNIT AVAILABILITY/STATUS & BOOKING. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. APPLICATION FEES NON-REFUNDABLE*



Jessica Goodnight

Landstar Realty Group

773-368-9715



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1339-w-estes-ave-chicago-il-unit-45/309757

