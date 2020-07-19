All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1339 W Eddy St 2W

1339 West Eddy Street · (872) 704-0744
Location

1339 West Eddy Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2W · Avail. now

$2,050

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1339 WEST EDDY STREET, #2W - Property Id: 315321

Second Floor Southport Corridor Two Bed Two Bath
This Southport Corridor second floor two bedroom features hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, dishwasher kitchen, two full baths, semi-private rear deck, gas-forced air heat, and central air conditioning. Presented By: Fulton Grace Realty

Amenities:
Fireplace, Dishwasher, Hardwood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1339-w-eddy-st-chicago-il-unit-2w/315321
Property Id 315321

(RLNE5961915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1339 W Eddy St 2W have any available units?
1339 W Eddy St 2W has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1339 W Eddy St 2W have?
Some of 1339 W Eddy St 2W's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1339 W Eddy St 2W currently offering any rent specials?
1339 W Eddy St 2W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1339 W Eddy St 2W pet-friendly?
Yes, 1339 W Eddy St 2W is pet friendly.
Does 1339 W Eddy St 2W offer parking?
No, 1339 W Eddy St 2W does not offer parking.
Does 1339 W Eddy St 2W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1339 W Eddy St 2W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1339 W Eddy St 2W have a pool?
No, 1339 W Eddy St 2W does not have a pool.
Does 1339 W Eddy St 2W have accessible units?
No, 1339 W Eddy St 2W does not have accessible units.
Does 1339 W Eddy St 2W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1339 W Eddy St 2W has units with dishwashers.
