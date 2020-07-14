All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1339 N Damen Ave 2N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1339 N Damen Ave 2N
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

1339 N Damen Ave 2N

1339 North Damen Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1339 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
bike storage
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bike storage
1Br in Wicker Park just a block away from EL! - Property Id: 178469

Location! Location!Location! Just look up this address and you will find yourself in close distance to restaurants, entertainment, park, public transportation and highway.
Exposed brick, high ceilings, hardwood floors just add to the charm of this Wicker Park apartment.
There is laundry and bike storage in the building,

For more details and to schedule the tour, please contact
Barbara Wagner
773-934-0708
Landstar Realty Group

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/178469
Property Id 178469

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5854541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1339 N Damen Ave 2N have any available units?
1339 N Damen Ave 2N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1339 N Damen Ave 2N have?
Some of 1339 N Damen Ave 2N's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1339 N Damen Ave 2N currently offering any rent specials?
1339 N Damen Ave 2N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1339 N Damen Ave 2N pet-friendly?
No, 1339 N Damen Ave 2N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1339 N Damen Ave 2N offer parking?
No, 1339 N Damen Ave 2N does not offer parking.
Does 1339 N Damen Ave 2N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1339 N Damen Ave 2N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1339 N Damen Ave 2N have a pool?
No, 1339 N Damen Ave 2N does not have a pool.
Does 1339 N Damen Ave 2N have accessible units?
No, 1339 N Damen Ave 2N does not have accessible units.
Does 1339 N Damen Ave 2N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1339 N Damen Ave 2N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1440 E. 52nd Street
1440-1450 E 52nd St
Chicago, IL 60615
2340 N Commonwealth Ave
2340 N Commonwealth Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
One Superior Place
1 W Superior St
Chicago, IL 60654
5234-5244 S. Ingleside Ave.
5234 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
JeffJack Apartments
601 W Jackson Blvd
Chicago, IL 60661
3525 N. Wilton Apt.
3525 North Wilton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
3808 North SHEFFIELD Ave. Apt.
3808 North Sheffield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
Algonquin Apartments
1606 E Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College